Spanish-Language Production of On Your Feet! Will Have a DC World Premiere

GALA Hispanic Theatre in Washington, D.C. will present the Spanish world premiere of On Your Feet!, the Gloria Estefan biomusical that opened on Broadway in 2015. The production will be presented in Spanish with English surtitles (new Spanish lyrics by Gloria Estefan), with performances running from May 5-June 5.

On Your Feet! features a book by Alexander Dinelaris and music produced and recorded by Emilio and Gloria Estefan and the Miami Sound Machine. The GALA production is directed and choreographed by Luis Salgado, with music direction by Walter "Bobby" McCoy, who will lead a ten-piece band.

The musical is described as "the inspiring story of two people who believed in their talent —and each other—and became an international musical sensation who triumphed over personal and professional challenges. In this story of love, heritage, and resilience, Emilio and Gloria Estefan, winners of 26 Grammy Awards, conquer the 'American Dream,' the music charts, and people's hearts. This production features some of the most iconic songs of the past quarter-century, including 'Rhythm is Gonna Get You,' 'Conga,' 'Get On Your Feet,' 'Don't Want To Lose You Now,' '1-2-3,' and 'Coming in from the Dark.'"

The cast stars Gaby Albo as Gloria Estefan and Samuel Garnica as Emilio Estefan, along with Francisca Tapia Lobos as Gloria Fajardo, José Fernando Capellán as José Fajardo, Madelin Marchant as Consuelo, and Gina María Fernández as Gloria's younger sister Rebecca. The musical also features rising young Dominican actors Kamila Rodríguez as Little Gloria, and Winsley Dejesús as Little Emilio and Nayib.

Rounding out the ensemble are Bryan Menjivar, Rodolfo Santamarina, Camila Cardona, Camila Taleisnik, Brayan Llamoza, Jonathan Mouset, Myriam Gadri, Amy Romero, Miranda Pepin, Grant Latus, Carlos Adol, Hugo Brument, Steve Orrego Upegui, Luis Armando Benitez, Laura Castrillón, and Graciela Rey.