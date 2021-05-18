Milestone 10,000th Covid-19 Jab Administered at Arena Stage Vaccination Site

The Covid-19 vaccination center at Arena Stage, in Washington, DC, administered its milestone 10,000th dose on Friday, May 14.

In partnership with DC Health and MedStar Health, Arena Stage opened the site in its Grand Lobby in April, and will continue in operation through July. Over 40 artisans from the Arena Stage family have been involved in building the location, from lighting crew members who created shades to shield computers from sunlight, to scenic carpenters, who helped configure the space for the pharmacy team.

Up to 1,000 people per day can receive their vaccination at the site, with nearly 3,000 total jabs administered in the last week. Over 500 of those vaccinations were provided to children aged 12-15. With 8,400 total vaccinations distributed throughout DC last week, it meant that Arena's site is responsible for 35 percent of the whole city.

"The namesakes of the Mead Center, Gil and Jaylee Mead, both remarkable scientists, would have been thrilled to see this unique combination of science and art coming together to support our community," said Arena artistic director Molly Smith in a statement. Executive producer Edgar Dobie added, "Arena Stage is so happy to be asked to play this role for our community. We can promise everyone a warm and gracious greeting as these essential vaccines are administered by the talented folks at MedStar Health. All of this is made possible by the inspiring and tireless team at the District's Department of Health."

Arena Stage is believed to be the only not-for-profit theater in the country to turn into a Covid-19 vaccination site.