Pre-Broadway Run of A Strange Loop Announces Full Cast

The complete cast has been announced for Michael R. Jackson's A Strange Loop, which will begin performances at Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company on November 22 for a six-week engagement through January 2, 2022.

The production will feature original off-Broadway cast members Antwayn Hopper (Thought 6), L Morgan Lee (Thought 1), John-Michael Lyles (Thought 3), James Jackson Jr. (Thought 2), John-Andrew Morrison (Thought 4), and Jason Veasey (Thought 5). Jaquel Spivey will star as Usher, the role originated by Larry Owens at Playwrights Horizons in 2019.

With book, music, and lyrics by Michael R. Jackson, A Strange Loop is about a Broadway usher (named Usher) who dreams of writing the next great American musical. Black, queer, and grappling with a host of inherited demons, he navigates his way through the big city in this groundbreaking new show TheaterMania called, "the rawest, funniest, most uncomfortably honest musical you're likely to see all year."

A Strange Loop is directed by Stephen Brackett, with music direction by Rona Siddiqui, and choreography by Raja Feather Kelly. The show will feature set design by Arnulfo Maldonado, costume design by Montana Levi Blanco, lighting design by Jennifer Schriever, sound design by Drew Levy, hair/wig/makeup design by Cookie Jordan and orchestrations by Charlie Rosen.

This pre-Broadway run of A Strange Loop will be produced in association with Playwrights Horizons and Page 73, the original producers of the off-Broadway run.