Marin Ireland to Join Well, I'll Let You Go for Final 12 Performances

Tony nominee Marin Ireland will join the company of Bubba Weiler’s Well, I’ll Let You Go for the production’s final 12 performances. This follows the departure of Tony nominee Quincy Tyler Bernstine, who must depart the production on August 29 due to a previously scheduled television commitment.

In addition to Bernstine (Doubt), the current cast is led by Obie winner Michael Chernus (Severance), who returns to the New York City stage after 11 years. The ensemble cast includes Cricket Brown (Judgment Day), Will Dagger (Good Night, and Good Luck), Lortel and Obie winner Emily Davis (Is This A Room), Danny McCarthy (The Minutes), Drama Desk nominee Constance Shulman (Orange Is the New Black), and Amelia Workman (American Son). Drama Desk and Obie winner Jack Serio directs.

The creative team includes scenic designer Frank J. Oliva, costume designer Avery Reed, lighting designer Stacey Derosier, and composer Avi Amon.

Set in a small Midwestern town, Well, I’ll Let You Go is a portrait of a woman and a community in crisis, shifting backwards and forwards in time.

In his review, our chief critic said that Well, I’ll Let You Go is “this summer’s must-have ticket for fans of new American drama.” The production began previews on July 29 at the Space at Irondale in Brooklyn and opened on August 7. After extending, it will now close on September 12.