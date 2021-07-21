Come From Away Concert Will Commemorate 9/11 at the Lincoln Memorial

On September 10, Ford's Theatre Society will present a one-night-only concert version of the Tony-nominated musical Come From Away on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial at 6pm. The free performance will commemorate the 20th anniversary of 9/11.

"There isn't a more fitting or inspiring location than the Lincoln Memorial to stage this wonderful story that honors the better angels of our human nature," said Ford's Theatre director Paul R. Tetreault in a statement. "On the 20th anniversary of 9/11, we are honored to present this story of courage, communion and compassion. And we are grateful for the chance to do so in-person, welcoming back audiences to experience the transportive power of live theater together once again."

Featuring a book, music, and lyrics by Irene Sankoff and David Hein, Come From Away is directed by Christopher Ashley and choreographed by Kelly Devine. Set against the backdrop of the tragic events of September 11, 2001, the show follows what happens when 38 planes and 6,579 passengers are forced to land in Gander, Newfoundland, doubling the population of "one small town on the edge of the world."

Broadway performances of Come From Away resume September 21 at the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre.

