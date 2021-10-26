Casting Announced for Tour of Ain't Too Proud – The Life and Times of The Temptations

Complete casting has been announced for the first national tour of Ain't Too Proud – The Life and Times of The Temptations, which will play a week of public performances at Durham Performing Arts Center (December 7-12) ahead of an official launch at the Kennedy Center in Washington, DC, on December 14. The tour will proceed on to over 50 North American cities, including Orlando, Atlanta, Cincinnati, and Detroit.

Leading the cast of Ain't Too Proud as The Temptations are Jalen Harris as Eddie Kendricks, Harrell Holmes Jr. as Melvin Franklin, and James T. Lane as Paul Williams. Joining directly from the Broadway company are Marcus Paul James as Otis Williams, and Elijah Ahmad Lewis as David Ruffin.

Ain't Too Proud features a score of instantly recognizable songs like "My Girl," "Just My Imagination," "Get Ready," and "Papa Was a Rolling Stone." The Tony-nominated book by Dominique Morisseau, tells the story of The Temptations from the streets of Detroit to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

The touring company also features Michael Andreaus, Gregory Carl Banks Jr, Brian C. Binion, Reed Campbell, Lawrence Dandridge, Nick Drake, Shayla Brielle G., Treston J. Henderson, Najah Hetsberger, Devin Holloway, Antwaun Holley, Traci Elaine Lee, Brett Michael Lockley, Chani Maisonet, Harris Matthew, Deri'Andra Tucker, and Andrew Volzer.

Two-time Tony Award winner Des McAnuff directs, with Tony Award-winning choreography by Sergio Trujillo. The creative team also includes Robert Brill (scenic design), Paul Tazewell (costume design), Howell Binkley (lighting design), Steve Canyon Kennedy (sound design), Peter Nigrini (projection design), Charles G. LaPointe (hair and wig design), and Steve Rankin (fight direction).

Click here for a complete list of tour stops.