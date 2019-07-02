Robert Creighton Will Return to Biomusical Cagney With Broadway Ambitions

Cagney, a musical based on the life of Yankee Doodle Dandy star and Academy Award winner James Cagney, will return to the stage this fall with Pioneer Theatre Company in Salt Lake City, running September 20-October 5.

The biographical musical made its New York premiere in 2015 at the York Theatre, followed by a successful transfer to the Westside Theatre, as well as a limited engagement in Los Angeles. Featuring a book by Peter Colley and music and lyrics by Robert Creighton and Christopher McGovern, Cagney follows the actor from his humble beginnings in New York City's Lower East Side through his rise as a vaudeville song-and-dance man to his superstardom in Hollywood.

The musical's co-author Robert Creighton (currently performing in Frozen on Broadway) will reprise his performance in the title role for this new Broadway-hopeful production, produced by Riki Kane Larimer and Kate Edelman Johnson. Bill Castellino and Joshua Bergasse will also return as director and choreographer, respectively.

Joining Creighton in the cast will be Darrin Baker as Jack Warner, along with Clara Cox, Matt Crowle, Darien Crago, Jeffry Denman, Robert Anthony Jones, Charis Leos, Daniel Plimpton, Hayley Podschun, Melissa Schott, and Edward Tolve.

The creative team includes set design by James Noone, costume design by Gregory Gale, lighting design by Paul Miller, sound design by Allan Branson, wig and make-up design by Amanda French, projection design by Brad Peterson, orchestrations by Greg Anthony Rassen, and music direction and dance arrangements by Douglas Oberhamer.