Kyla Stone, Patti Murin, Hayley Podschun to Lead Legally Blonde at the Muny

Casting is set for the Muny production of Legally Blonde, running July 25-31 in St. Louis.

Leading the company will be Kyla Stone as Elle Woods, alongside Fergie L. Phillipe as Emmett Forrest, Patti Murin as Paulette, Sean Allan Krill as Professor Callahan, Hayley Podschun as Brooke Wyndham, Kelsey Anne Brown as Margot, Gabi Campo as Serena, Kerri George as Enid, Khailah Johnson as Pilar, Dan Tracy as Warner Huntington III, and Olivia Kaufmann as Vivienne Kensington.

In the ensemble are Andrés Acosta, Angela Birchett, Veronica Sofia Burt, Shea Coffman, Taylor Marie Daniel, Abigail Isom, Sydney Jones, Emily Madigan, UJ Mangune, Alora Tonielle Martinez, Adelina Mitchell, Natalia Nieves-Melchor, Ben Nordstrom, Liam Pearce, Gabriel Reyes, Matt Rivera, Cristina Sastre, Rochelle Scudder, Christopher De'Shawn Tipps, Julien Valme, and dogs Ricky and Myrtle as Bruiser and Rufus. Mackenzie Bell will standby for Paulette and Brooke Wyndham, Gregory Lee Rodriguez will standby for Emmett Forrest, and Dave Schoonover will standby for Professor Callahan.

Based on the film, Legally Blonde has a score by Laurence O'Keefe and Nell Benjamin and a book by Heather Hach. Maggie Burrows directs the Muny production, with choreography by William Carlos Angulo and music direction by Lon Hoyt.

The production will have scenic design by Tim Mackabee, costume design by Leon Dobkowski, lighting design by Rob Denton, sound design by John Shivers and David Patridge, video design by Hannah Tran, wig design by Liz Printz, and animals by William Berloni.