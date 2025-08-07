Drama Desk-Winning Company Pregones/PRTT Announces 2025-26 Season

The season includes a workshop production of Dulcineas, a new take on Don Quixote of La Mancha from the perspective of its women characters.

Drama Desk Award-winning company Pregones/Puerto Rican Traveling Theater (Pregones/PRTT), led by artistic director Rosalba Rolón, has announced its 2025-26 season, unveiling a lineup of newly reimagined ensemble works from its original repertoire, artist residencies, and recurring creative partnerships.

The fall season includes Baile Cangrejero (October 23-November 16), a celebration of Afro-Caribbean poetry and music; Burned by Alejandra Ramos Riera and directed by Jorge B. Merced (December 2-18), an interactive forum theater play on community wellness; the eighth annual edition of SolFest: A Latiné Theater Festival with the Sol Project (September 28-October 2); and two guest interdisciplinary performances by Anonymous Ensemble, Recuerdo/I Remember (September 12-21) and Llontop (January 9-18, 2026).

In the spring, there will be a workshop production of Dulcineas (February 19-28, 2026), a new take on Don Quixote of La Mancha from the perspective of its women characters, conceived, adapted, and directed by Rosalba Rolón; The Wedding March (April 9, 2026-May 3, 2026), adapted by Rosalba Rolón from the short fiction of Judith Ortiz Cofer; and a first concert staging of TORCHED! (May 28, 2026-June 21, 2026), the musical about the Bronx fires.

Additional programming will be announced at a later date.