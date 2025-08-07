Jorge Bosch to Reprise Olivier-Nominated Role in Kyoto

The cast will also include Peter Bradbury, Kate Burton, Daniel Jenkins, Roslyn Ruff, and more.

Lincoln Center Theater has announced the complete cast and creative team for the US premiere of the Royal Shakespeare Company and Good Chance production of the 2025 Olivier Award-nominated play Kyoto.

Directed by Stephen Daldry and Justin Martin (Stranger Things: The First Shadow), the play starts performances on October 8, with an official opening night set for November 3, at the Mitzi E. Newhouse Theater.

As previously announced, Tony Award nominee Stephen Kunken (The Handmaid’s Tale) will reprise his role as American lawyer and ex-government strategist Don Pearlman.

Joining him are Jorge Bosch, reprising his Olivier Award-nominated role as Argentinian lawyer and conference leader Raul Estrada-Oyuela, Peter Bradbury (Patriots) as climate change skeptic Fred Singer, Kate Burton (Hedda Gabler) as USA, Feodor Chin (Marvel’s What If…?) as China, Erin Darke (Good Girls Revolt) as Germany, Natalie Gold (Succession) as Shirley, Daniel Jenkins (Big River) as Gore/Bolin/Santer/Observer, Dariush Kashani (Oslo) as Saudi Arabia, Rob Narita (Grey’s Anatomy) as Japan, Imani Jade Powers (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child) as Secretariat, Ferdy Roberts reprising his role as UK/Prescott/Houghton, Roslyn Ruff (The Skin of Our Teeth) as Tanzania, and Taiana Tully (Magnum P.I.) as Kiribati. Understudies include Odera Adimorah, Zoe Cipres, Luis Carlos de La Lombana, and Paul Juhn.

Written by Joe Murphy and Joe Robertson (The Jungle), the political thriller takes place at the Kyoto Conference Centre on December 11, 1997. The nations of the world are in deadlock and a climate change agreement feels a world away.

The creative team also includes set designer Miriam Buether, costume designer Natalie Pryce, lighting designer Aideen Malone, sound designer Christopher Reid, video designer Akhila Krishnan, original music composer Paul Englishby, and dramaturg Gemma Stockwood.