Listen: Jeremy Jordan Yodels on "The Call" from the Floyd Collins Cast Recording

The original Broadway cast recording of Adam Guettel and Tina Landau’s Floyd Collins will be released by Center Stage Records on Friday, August 8, with hardcopy release due on September 5.

Here, take a listen to Tony-nominated star Jeremy Jordan singing (and yodeling) “The Call” as Floyd looks for glory in the caves of Kentucky.

Released by Center Stage Records, the album is produced by Adam Guettel and Ted Sperling, recorded and mixed by Lawrence Manchester, and executive produced by Adam Siegel and Van Dean.

Based on the true story of a cave explorer in Kentucky, 1925, Floyd Collins features a book by Tina Landau, music and lyrics by Adam Guettel, additional lyrics by Tina Landau, and direction by Tina Landau. While chasing a dream of fame and fortune by turning Sand Cave into a tourist attraction, Floyd Collins himself becomes the attraction when he gets trapped 200 feet underground.

In addition to Jordan as Floyd Collins, the company includes Jason Gotay as Homer Collins, Sean Allan Krill as H.T. Carmichael, Marc Kudisch as Lee Collins, Lizzy McAlpine as Nellie Collins, Wade McCollum as Bee Doyle, Jessica Molaskey as Miss Jane, Taylor Trensch as Skeets Miller, Cole Vaughan as Jewell Estes, and Clyde Voce as Ed Bishop, as well as Kevin Bernard, Dwayne Cooper, Jeremy Davis, Charlie Franklin, Kristen Hahn, Happy McPartlin, Kevyn Morrow, Zak Resnick, Justin Showell, and Colin Trudell.

The Lincoln Center Theater production had sets by dots, costumes by Anita Yavich, lighting by Scott Zielinski, sound by Dan Moses Schreier, and projections by Ruey Horng Sun, with dance sequences by Jon Rua and orchestrations by Bruce Coughlin.

Preorder the album here.