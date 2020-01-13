Steve Rosen and David Rossmer to Write Broadway Vacation Musical

Seattle's 5th Avenue Theatre will present the world premiere of Broadway Vacation, a new musical spinoff of the National Lampoon's Vacation film series. The production will be presented in the fall of 2020, with a Broadway run expected to follow.

Broadway Vacation will feature a book and score by The Other Josh Cohen scribes David Rossmer and Steve Rosen, with direction and choreography by Donna Feore. Meg Zervoulis will serve as musical director, with Glen Kelly serving as musical supervisor and arranger. Emily Rebholz will design costumes.

Casting and additional details are still to come. "The Griswold family is loading up the station wagon and heading to Broadway," the production said in a statement regarding the plot.