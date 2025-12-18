Joy Behar's My First Ex-Husband Will Return to the Huntington in March

Behar will also appear in the show with a cast to be announced.

The Huntington announced Joy Behar’s comedy My First Ex-Husband, directed by Randal Myler, will return to the Calderwood Pavilion for one weekend only, March 27–March 29.

Behar will again appear in her featured role, along with a cast of actors to be announced. This stop is part of the North American tour, produced by Caiola Productions and Cyrena Esposito, and part of the Huntington Selects, a series of curated touring productions.

Written by Behar, co-host of The View, My First Ex-Husband is a series of monologues based on interviews with friends and colleagues who had navigated breakups, performed by a cast of four.

My First Ex-Husband was first presented at Bay Street in August 2024 before opening the off-Broadway in January 2025. Previous cast members include Veanne Cox, Tonya Pinkins, and Jackie Hoffman.