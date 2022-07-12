Hunter Foster and Kate Rockwell to Lead World Premiere of The Griswolds' Broadway Vacation

Pack your bags! Broadway vets Kate Rockwell (Mean Girls) and Tony nominee Hunter Foster (Little Shop of Horrors) will lead the world premiere of The Griswolds' Broadway Vacation at 5th Avenue Theatre in Seattle this fall. The show will open the theater's 2022-23 season and run September 10-October 2.

Directed and choreographed by Donna Feore, The Griswolds' Broadway Vacation features a book, music, and lyrics by David Rossmer and Steven Rosen (The Other Josh Cohen). Rockwell and Foster, who star as the iconic Griswold parents Ellen and Clark, will also be joined by Jay Klaitz as Cousin Eddie, Livvy Marcus as Audrey, Alan Green as Naked Commando, and Nathan Levy as Rusty.

Rounding out the ensemble are Carol Angeli, Sydni Beaudoin, Sarah Bishop, Lindsay Nicole Chambers, Jennifer Cody, Merritt David Janes, Julian DeGuzman, Rohit Gopal, Olivia Griffin, Garett Hawe, Jaygee Macapugay, Heather Makalani, Jennifer Noble, Michael Olaribigbe, Julio Rey, Jody Reynard, Matthew Sims, Jr., Jonathan Wagner, and Brandon Whitmore.

The creative team includes scenic design by Jason Sherwood, lighting design by Jeff Croiter, sound design by Kai Harada, costume design by Tina McCartney, and hair and wig design by Liz Printz. Musical supervision is by Greg Anthony Rassen with music arrangements by Glen Kelly.