Freestyle Love Supreme Announces National Tour

Following its return engagement on Broadway, the improv comedy musical Freestyle Love Supreme will begin its national tour at San Francisco's American Conservatory Theater on January 21, playing there through February 13. Stops in Seattle, Boston, Portland, and Washington D.C. will follow.

Created by Thomas Kail, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and Anthony Veneziale, Freestyle Love Supreme uses audience suggestions to create musical comedy numbers, often with hip-hop flair. In his review of the Broadway run, critic David Gordon, who dislikes hip-hop and improv comedy, called it "a big, fat hit." He also called cast member Aneesa Folds "a soon-to-be superstar."

Folds AKA "Young Nees," will be a part of the touring company, along with Andrew Bancroft AKA "Jelly Donut;" Jay C. Ellis AKA "Jellis;" Kaila Mullady AKA "Kaiser Rözé;" Morgan Reilly AKA "Hummingbird;" Chris Sullivan AKA "Shockwave;" and show creator Anthony Veneziale AKA "Two- Touch."

Special spontaneous and unannounced guests are planned for select performances during the tour which may include Freestyle Love Supreme members Lin-Manuel Miranda, Christopher Jackson, Daveed Diggs, James Monroe Iglehart, Wayne Brady, Ashley Pérez Flanagan, Arthur Lewis, Bill Sherman, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Alex Lacamoire and many more.

Here are the announced 2022 tour stops for Freestyle Love Supreme:

San Francisco, CA (American Conservatory Theater): January 21 – February 13

Seattle, WA (Seattle Rep): February 16 – March 13

Boston, MA (Emerson Colonial Theatre): March 18– April 2

Portland, OR (Portland Center Stage): April 8 – May 1

Washington D.C. (The Kennedy Center): May 10 – May 15

San Antonio, TX (Empire Theatre): May 17 – May 22

Charlotte, NC (Knight Theater): May 24 – May 29

Detroit, MI (Music Hall): May 31 – June 5

Philadelphia, PA (Kimmel Cultural Campus): June 7 – June 12

San Diego, CA (The Old Globe): June 21 – July 10

Los Angeles, CA (Pasadena Playhouse): July 12 – August 7

