Beetlejuice to Tour North America

The Broadway musical Beetlejuice will kick off a North American tour at San Francisco's Golden Gate Theatre December 6-31 before continuing on to Cleveland, Detroit, Pittsburgh, and Columbus. You can see a full list of announced tour stops here.

Based on Tim Burton's macabre 1988 film, Beetlejuice is about a young woman who summons a mischievous ghost after meeting the recently deceased couple who previously inhabited her big, creepy house. This new musical comedy is directed by two-time Tony nominee Alex Timbers, with original music and lyrics by Eddie Perfect. The book is by Scott Brown and Emmy nominee Anthony King. Beetlejuice earned eight Tony nominations including Best Musical.

While the Broadway production was exorcised from its original home, the Winter Garden Theatre, it recently reopened at the Marquis Theatre.

"Time and time again, we have been blown away by the love from our fans on Broadway," said Mark Kaufman, Beetlejuice Executive Producer and Executive Vice President of Warner Bros. Theatre Ventures. "So what better way to celebrate that support than by bringing this hilarious and remarkably touching show to our fans across the country?"

Further tour stops and casting will be announced at a later date.