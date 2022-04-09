Watch the Full Opening Number From Beetlejuice's First Night Back on Broadway

Did someone say his name three times? Beetlejuice is back on Broadway, and the production has provided us with this video of the full opening number, "The Whole Being Dead Thing," with some nifty new lyrics to celebrate the show's return. Here's Alex Brightman as the ghost with the most, Elizabeth Teeter as Lydia, and the full company.

Returning principal cast members include Kerry Butler, David Josefsberg, Adam Dannheisser, Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer, Kelvin Moon Loh, Danny Rutigliano, and Dana Steingold. Rounding out the company are Michelle Aravena, Zonya Love, Kate Bailey, Will Blum, Ryan Breslin, Natalie Charle Ellis, Brooke Engen, Eric Anthony Johnson, Andrew Kober, Elliott Mattox, Mateo Melendez, Ramone Owens, Commodore C. Primous III, Nevada Riley, and Graham Stevens.

Based on Tim Burton's macabre 1988 film, Beetlejuice is about a young woman who summons a mischievous ghost after meeting the recently deceased couple who previously inhabited her big, creepy house. This musical comedy is directed by Alex Timbers, with original music and lyrics by Eddie Perfect. The book is by Scott Brown and Anthony King.