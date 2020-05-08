Bill Irwin and Christopher Fitzgerald to Star in Zoom Play for San Diego's Old Globe

Bill Irwin and Christopher Fitzgerald will star in the world premiere of Irwin's new 10-minute play In-Zoom, May 14-16. The production is presented by San Diego's Old Globe Theatre.

In In-Zoom, two comics convene for a meeting on Zoom and surprise themselves as they look at the pandemic and the virtual way we're living it. The creative team includes production stage manager Leila Knox and digital platform director Kevin Anthenill.

A preview performance will be streamed for Globe donors and subscribers on May 13. A recorded version will debut on May 14 at 9:30pm ET and be available through May 16. The short play is free to stream, but viewers are asked to make a donation if they can to support the venue.

