Ben Platt and Rachel Zegler Bringing The Last Five Years to New York, Los Angeles

After starring in a weeklong run at the London Palladium March 24-29, Ben Platt and Rachel Zegler will bring their production ofThe Last Five Years, conducted and directed by the show’s creator, Jason Robert Brown, to Los Angeles and New York.

Platt and Zegler take on the roles of Jamie and Cathy at the Hollywood Bowl on Friday, April 3, with performances at Radio City Music Hall April 6-7.

Zegler and Platt follow in the theatrical footsteps of Sherie Rene Scott and Norbert Leo Butz in Daisy Prince’s original off-Broadway production, Betsy Wolfe and Adam Kantor in Brown’s off-Broadway revival at Second Stage, and Adrienne Warren and Nick Jonas in Whitney White’s Broadway production earlier this year.. Jeremy Jordan and Anna Kendrick starred in a film version directed by Richard LaGravenese.

This concert’s creative team also includes musical director Leo Munby and associate director Emma Butler.