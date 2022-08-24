La MaMa to Host Over 40 Productions From Eight Countries in Upcoming Season

La MaMa ETC, the experimental theater on East 4th Street, has announced details of its 61st season, which will kick off with the previously announced Lazarus 1972-2022, the final work as company director of longtime La MaMa collaborator Ping Chong. That production runs September 30-October 16.

The sketch comedians Peggy Shaw and Lois Weaver (better known as "Split Britches") will present the live and in-person debut of Last Gasp: A Recalibration, which made its digital debut with La MaMa during the pandemic. It runs October 13-30.

Other season highlights include Erik Ehn's The Weak and the Strong (December 8-18), Marco Martinelli, Fedeli D'Amore (January 26, 2023-February 12, 2023), O-Lan Jones and Emmett Tinley's new opera Iceland (March 23, 2023-April 2, 2023), and the first-ever revival of María Irene Fornés's Evelyn Brown (A Diary) (May 18, 2023-June 4, 2023).

May 2023 will also see the long-delayed world premiere of Beautiful Lady, a new musical the late Elizabeth Swados (who died in 2016). Directed by Anne Bogart, the musical is set in an artists café during the Russian Revolution. Performance dates and casting will be announced later.

Additionally, the season will include work by Enrique Cruz, Dan Safer, Wesley Du, Bobbi Jene Smith, Companhia Nova de Teatro, Loco 7 Dance Puppet Theatre Company, Yara Arts Group, the Czechoslovak-American Marionette Theatre, Benoit Soles, Timothy White Eagle, John Kelly, Neil Greenberg, and Kinding Sindaw.

