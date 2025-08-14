Water for Elephants North American Tour Announces Complete Cast

Casting has been announced for the North American Tour of the Broadway musical Water for Elephants, which kicks off on September 27 at the Hippodrome Theatre in Baltimore, Maryland.

The tour will be led by Zachary Keller (4400) as Jacob Jankowski, Helen Krushinski as Marlena, Robert Tully (Ringmaster in Circus at Sea for Norwegian Cruise Lines) as Mr. Jankowski, Connor Sullivan (Chicago national tour) as August, Javier Garcia as Camel, Ruby Gibbs as Barbara, Grant Huneycutt as Wade, and Tyler West as Walter.

The ensemble includes Fran Alvarez Jara, Yves Artieres, Chris Carsten, Adam Fullick, Nancy Gutierrez, Ella Huestis, Sam Kellar-Long, ZaKeyia Lacey, Andrew Meier, Marina Mendoza, John Neurohr, Bradley Parrish, Carl Robinett, Summer Severin, Serafina Walker, and Yemie Woo.

Based on the novel by Sara Gruen, Water for Elephants has a book by four-time Tony Award nominee Rick Elice (Jersey Boys, Peter and the Starcatcher), a score by PigPen Theatre Co. Tour direction is by Ryan Emmons, who recreates the original direction by Tony Award nominee Jessica Stone (Kimberly Akimbo).

The production features circus design by Shana Carroll, choreography by Jesse Robb and Shana Carroll, scenic design by Takeshi Kata, costume design by David I. Reynoso, lighting design by Bradley King, sound design by Walter Trarbach, projection design by David Bengali, hair and makeup design by Luc Verschueren/Campbell Young Associates, puppet design by Ray Wetmore & JR Goodman and Camille Labarre, puppet direction by Joshua Holden, music supervision and arrangements by Mary-Mitchell Campbell and Benedict Braxton-Smith, orchestrations by Daryl Waters, Benedict Braxton-Smith, and August Eriksmoen, fight direction by Cha Ramos, associate circus designer by Antoine Boissereau, and associate choreography by Paige Parkhill. The tour music director/conductor is Sarah Wilhelm Pool.

After Baltimore, the tour will stop in Grand Rapids, Orlando, New Orleans, Chicago, San Diego, and more.

Click here for a complete list of tour stops.