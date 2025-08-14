WP Theater, the Sol Project, Long Wharf Theatre, and Latinx Playwrights Circle have announced the cast for their production of Torera, running September 20-October 19 of this year, with an official opening night on October 5 at WP Theater.

The cast features Jorge Cordova (Black Mirror) as Don Rafael, Christian Jesús Galvis (Kiss of the Spider Woman) as Dancer, Jacqueline Guillén (Orange Is the New Black) as Elena María Ramírez, Elena Hurst (Twilight: Los Angeles, 1992) as Pastora, Jared Machado (Buena Vista Social Club off-Broadway) as Tanok, and Andrea Soto as Dancer.

Torera is written by WP Theater Playwrights Lab alum, Monet Hurst-Mendoza (Law and Order: SVU), and directed and choreographed by Tatiana Pandiani, both making their off-Broadway debuts. The play is about Elena María Ramírez, who must defy society, her family, and legendary torero Don Rafael Cárdenas so that she can become a torera in México’s bullfighting scene.

The production features set design by Emmie Finckel, costume design by Rodrigo Muñoz, lighting design by Yuki Nakase Link, sound design and composition by G Clausen, movement and intimacy coordination by Carter Gill and Skye Bronfenbrenner, and bullfighting consulting by Rodrigo Ortiz. The lead prop master/fabricator is RED Kadetsky, with associate Frank Barret.