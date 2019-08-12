Zoë Winters, Michele Pawk Set for Heroes of the Fourth Turning by Will Arbery

Playwrights Horizons has announced casting for Will Arbery's Heroes of the Fourth Turning, directed by Danya Taymor. Performances begin September 13 and continue through October 27.

The production features Jeb Kreager as Justin, Julia McDermott as Emily, Michele Pawk as Gina, Zoë Winters as Teresa, and John Zdrojeski as Kevin. The creative team includes Laura Jellinek (scenic designer), Sarafina Bush (costume designer), Isabella Byrd (lighting designer), Justin Ellington (sound designer), J. David Brimmer (fight director), and Jenny Kennedy (stage manager).

In Heroes of the Fourth Turning, four young conservatives have gathered at a backyard after-party in rural Wyoming. One week following the Charlottesville riot, and two days before the 2017 solar eclipse, they've returned home to toast their mentor Gina, newly inducted as the first female president of a tiny Catholic college. But as their reunion spirals into spiritual chaos and clashing generational politics, it becomes less a celebration than a vicious fight to be understood.