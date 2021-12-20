New Off-Broadway Musical Trevor Closes Following Positive Covid Cases

Canceling its last two weeks of performances, the off-Broadway musical Trevor has announced that it will close immediately out of an abundance of caution following positive breakthrough COVID-19 cases in the company. The show played its final performance last night. At closing Trevor ran for 60 performances.

The production had announced on Sunday that the show's final performance would be January 2, 2022.

Trevor's 19-member company featured Holden William Hagelberger as Trevor, Mark Aguirre, Aaron Alcaraz, Ava Briglia, Sammy Dell, Tyler Joseph Gay, Ellie Kim, Colin Konstanty, Brigg Liberman, Diego Lucano, Alyssa Emily Marvin, Isabel Medina, Echo Deva Picone, Dan Rosales, Aryan Simhadri, Yasmeen Sulieman, Sally Wilfert, Aeriel Williams, and Jarrod Zimmerman.

All tickets for canceled performances will be refunded at the original point of purchase.