En Garde Arts Announces 2025-26 Season Featuring New Plays by Hansol Jung and Jared Mezzocchi

The season will also include works in development by Taibi Magar, Bill Martin, and Samora la Perdida.

En Garde Arts, under the leadership of founding executive artistic director Anne Hamburger, has announced its upcoming 2025-26 season that features two world premieres and five projects in development, including two new commissions. En Garde Arts has been producing site-specific performance in New York City since 1986.

The season kicks off with the world premiere of Last Call, a Play With Cocktails (September 19-October 13), from the artist-led collective the Pack and written by Obie Award winner Hansol Jung (Wolf Play). Co-directed by Jung and Dustin Wills, the intimate, immersive, site-specific production will be staged in private homes and apartments across New York City for limited audiences of 20 to 40 guests by a rotating cast that includes Chris Bannow, Esco Jouléy, Dorcas Leung, Brian Quijada, Nicole Villamil, and Mitchell Winter.

Following their collaboration on the Drama Desk-nominated production of Sarah Gancher’s The Wind and the Rain: A Story About Sunny’s Bar, En Garde Arts reunites with two-time Obie Award-winning artist Jared Mezzocchi for the world premiere of 73 Seconds in the spring. This solo performance piece written and performed by Mezzocchi about the familial stories we inherit is co-developed and directed by Doris Duke Artist Award winner Aya Ogawa.

Throughout the season, En Garde Arts will present public showings and support development residencies for Samora la Perdida’s bilingual musical Spanglish Sh!t, Taibi Magar’s Tokitae, and Bill Martin’s The Turtle Story, directed by Seth Bockley, via Uncommon Voices, En Garde Arts’ new work intergenerational residency and commissioning program.

En Garde Arts also announced two new site-specific commissions for playwright Chisa Hutchinson (Proof of Love) and actress, playwright, and illustrator Camila Madero.

