[Title of Show] Stars to Reunite for Virtual Variety Show Benefiting Vineyard Theatre

The stars and creators of [title of show] will reunite for a virtual concert on Saturday, May 30, at 8pm ET.

The [title of show] show Vineyard Theatre Virtual Variety Show show! will feature Hunter Bell, Susan Blackwell, Heidi Blickenstaff, and Jeff Bowen, with direction by Michael Berresse, musical direction by Larry Pressgrove, and editing by Matt Vogel. Special guests include Bill Irwin, Cheyenne Jackson, Linda Lavin, Leslie Odom Jr. and Nicolette Robinson, Steven Pasquale and Phillipa Soo, Zachary Quinto, Brooke Shields, and the Lopez Family Singers.

The concert is presented thanks to the generosity of nearly 500 individual donors, who helped the Vineyard Theatre raise $100,000 by May 15 as part of its Campaign for Right Now capital project. The fund was established to help the Vineyard meet its commitment to paying artist and staff salaries and health benefits during this closure, while continuing to create and develop new work with its artists and students in online rehearsal rooms.

This variety show will feature new material from the [title of show] and Now. Here. This. writers and stars, celebrating the theater where these two productions ran off-Broadway. Access to the show is available for a donation of $25 and up, made before noon on May 30. A link will be sent an hour before showtime.