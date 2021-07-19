Summer Production of [title of show] Announces Casting

The Bridge Production Group has announced casting for its summer mounting of the Tony-nominated musical [title of show], set to run at the Brooklyn Navy Yards from August 13-21. Performances will be held outdoors and all patrons will be asked to show proof of vaccination or a recent negative COVID test.

The cast will feature Keri René Fuller as Heidi (Jagged Little Pill), Jennifer Apple as Susan (National Tour of The Band's Visit), Josh Daniel as Hunter (The Book of Mormon), and Max Hunter as Jeff (Richard III). The creative team will include lighting and projection design by Cheyenne Sykes with stage management by Melissa Barry. Max Hunter directs.

In [title of show] two struggling writers, Jeff and Hunter, hear about a new musical theater festival, the submission deadline for which is a mere three weeks away. With nothing to lose, the pair decides to try to create something new with the help of their friends Susan and Heidi - and Larry on keyboard. Written by Hunter Bell (book) and Jeff Bowen (music and lyrics), [title of show] debuted on Broadway in 2008, earning a Tony nomination for Best Book of a Musical (Bell). The original cast starred Bell and Bowen, alongside Heidi Blickenstaff and Susan Blackwell.