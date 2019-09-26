Ross Golan's The Wrong Man Extends World Premiere

MCC Theater has announced an extension for its world-premiere production of The Wrong Man, the new stage musical written by multi-platinum songwriter Ross Golan. Previously scheduled for a limited run through October 27, The Wrong Man will now play through November 17 at the Newman Mills Theater at the Robert W. Wilson MCC Theater Space.

The production is described as follows: "In this singular and exciting new work, the wrong man meets the wrong woman in the wrong place at the wrong time. Set in Reno, Nevada, The Wrong Man tells the story of Duran, a man just scraping by, who is accused of a murder he says he didn't commit." Initially conceived as a solo-acoustic performance in which Golan sings the story, The Wrong Man has evolved over the last 10 years into a full-length album, animated film, and now a musical developed with Warner Chappell Music.

Directed by Tony winner Thomas Kail, the cast stars three-time Tony nominee Joshua Henry (Carousel), Ciara Renée (Pippin), and Ryan Vasquez (Hamilton). They are joined by American Idol finalist Anoop Desai, Tilly Evans-Krueger (RENT: Live), Malik Kitchen (Hamilton), Libby Lloyd, Amber Pickens (Cirque du Soleil Paramour), Kyle Robinson (An American in Paris), Debbie Christine Tjong (Rags Parkland Sings the Songs of the Future), and Julius Williams.

The Wrong Man also features orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire and choreography Travis Wall.