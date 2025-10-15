Aya Cash, Elliot Levey, Rachael Stirling to Join John Lithgow in Giant on Broadway

Further casting has been announced for the Broadway premiere of Mark Rosenblatt’s Olivier Award-winning drama Giant, beginning performances March 11, 2026 at the Music Box Theater. Opening night is set for March 23.

Set in the summer of 1983, just before the release of The Witches, Giant imagines a tense meeting between Roald Dahl and his American and British publishers as they scramble to contain the fallout from his public denunciation of Israel and defence of the Palestinians in a review of a book on the 1982 Lebanon war.

As previously announced, Nicholas Hytner’s acclaimed production arrives in New York following sold out runs at the Royal Court Theatre and in London’s West End. John Lithgow, who earned an Olivier for his performance as Roald Dahl, will reprise his work on Broadway, alongside sets and costumes by Bob Crowley.

Lithgow will be joined by West End cast members Elliot Levey, who also won an Olivier Award for his work, Aya Cash (You’re the Worst), and Rachael Stirling. Additional cast members will be announced at a later date.

Of the Royal Court production, our critic at sibling publication WhatsOnStage said the play “doesn’t quite decide where it stands in that argument about whether you can loathe the man and admire the art – but thanks to Lithgow, it compels while it is making it.”