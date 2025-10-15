Samantha Barks, Lorna Courtney to Star in The Greatest Showman World Premiere

Oliver Tompsett leads the company of this new musical by Benj Pasek, Justin Paul, and Tim Federle.

The complete cast has been confirmed for Disney’s world premiere stage production of The Greatest Showman.

Based on the 2017 film, the new musical features songs by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, a book by Tim Federle, and direction and choreography by Casey Nicholaw.

The leading company comprises Oliver Tompsett (P.T. Barnum), Samantha Barks (Charity Barnum), Lorna Courtney (Anne Wheeler), Ben Joyce (Phillip Carlyle), Vajèn van den Bosch (Jenny Lind), Malinda Parris (Lettie Lutz), Josh St. Clair (P.T. Barnum alternate), and Katie Tonkinson (Anne Wheeler standby). Mia Raggio, Angelica Pearl Scott, and Maya Sewrey share the role of Caroline/Young Charity, with Harly Gill, Ellie McArdle, and Eleanor Sebastian sharing the role of Helen, and Max Bispham, Joel Tennant, and Clark Young playing Young Barnum.

In the ensemble are Derek Aidoo, Cornelius Atkinson, Matt Bateman, Nikki Bentley, Courtenay Brady, Thea Bunting, Amara Campbell, Jonathan Cordin, Angus Good, Ryesha Higgs, Barney Hudson, Annie Knight, Nathan Louis-Fernand, Liam Marcellino, Ayesha Maynard, Suzie McAdam, Emily McCarthy, Will Meager, Michael Patterson, Stuart Matthew Price, Emile Ruddock, Annie Southall, and Zoe Schubert.

Abigail Climer, Bobby Cookson, Katrina Dix, Zack Guest, Georgie Hutchinson, Fallon Mondlane, Stephen Rolley, Jess Smith, Blake Tuke, and Santino Zapico are Swings.

The creative team includes Alex Lacamoire (music supervision, incidental and dance music arrangements, and orchestrations), David Korins (scenic design), Gregg Barnes and Sky Switser (costume design), Natasha Katz (lighting design), Peter Hylenski (sound design), George Reeve (video design), Lorenzo Pisoni (circus creation and design), Josh Marquette (hair and wig design), Milagros Medina-Cerdeira (make-up design), Jeremy Chernick (special effects design), and Skylar Fox (illusions),

The production will run at Bristol Hippodrome from March 15-May 10, 2026.