The Visitor Extends at the Public Theater

The Public Theater has announced a one-week extension for The Visitor, a world-premiere musical featuring music by Pulitzer Prize winner Tom Kitt, lyrics by Pulitzer Prize winner Brian Yorkey, and a book by Kwame Kwei-Armah and Yorkey. Directed by Tony winner Daniel Sullivan with choreography by Lorin Latarro, performances will now run through December 5.

Based on the 2007 film by Thomas McCarthy, The Visitor tells the story of a widowed college professor who becomes involved in the struggle to keep two immigrants from being deported. After a variety of delays and casting changes, the musical began performances in the Newman Theater on October 16 ahead of a November 4 opening.

The complete cast of The Visitor features Jacqueline Antaramian (Mouna), Robert Ariza (Ensemble), Anthony Chan (Ensemble), Alysha Deslorieux (Zainab), Delius Doherty (Ensemble), C.K. Edwards (Ensemble), Will Erat (Ensemble), Brandon Espinoza (Ensemble), Sean Ewing (Ensemble), Albert Guerzon (Swing), Crystal Joy (Swing), Marla Louissaint (Ensemble), Ahmad Maksoud (Tarek), Sahar Milani (Swing), Dimitri Joseph Moïse (Ensemble), Takafumi Nikaido (Ensemble/Drummer), David Hyde Pierce (Walter), Paul Pontrelli (Ensemble), and Katie Terza (Ensemble).