The Porch on Windy Hill is a “new play with old music,” conceived and directed by Sherry Stregack Lutken.

Following a sold-out run in the fall, Urban Stages will present an encore production of the New York premiere of The Porch on Windy Hill, written by Sherry Stregack Lutken, Lisa Helmi Johanson, Morgan Morse, and David M. Lutken.

Conceived and directed by Sherry Stregack Lutken, the play is a story of family, belonging, intolerance, and the hope of redemption set against the landscape of the Blue Ridge Mountains and infused with American folk music.

The Porch on Windy Hill will run January 25-February 22, with an opening night on January 29, at Urban Stages.

The cast of actor-musicians includes Tora Nogami Alexander (Rise), David M. Lutken (Inherit the Wind), and Morgan Morse (Southern Comfort).

The creative team includes scenic designer Andrew Robinson, lighting designer John Salutz, sound designer Sun Hee Kil, and costume designer Grace Jeon.

Developed during the pandemic by its original team of actor-musicians, The Porch on Windy Hill premiered at Ivoryton Playhouse in 2021 and earned four CT Critics’ Circle nominations before productions at Northlight Theatre, Merrimack Repertory Theatre, Weston Theater Company, People’s Light, and its New York debut with Urban Stages.