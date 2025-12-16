The cast also features Barzin Akhavan, William DeMerritt, Jason O’Connell, Zuzanna Szadkowski, and more.

Theatre for a New Audience (TFANA) presents The Tragedy of Coriolanus by William Shakespeare, directed by Ash K. Tata (Dom Juan), running February 1, 2026-March 1, 2026, at Polonsky Shakespeare Center. Opening night is scheduled for February 14. Tata’s production brings Shakespeare’s tragedy of political unrest into a moment “just after now.”

McKinley Belcher III (Death of a Salesman, A Soldier’s Play) stars in the title role alongside Mickey Sumner (The Lying Lesson, Snowpiercer) as his political rival Aufidius (a woman in this production).

The cast also features Barzin Akhavan (Meet the Cartozians) as Cominius, William DeMerritt (The Skin of Our Teeth) as Sicinius Velutus, Meredith Garretson (Blood of the Lamb) as Virgilia, Merlin McCormick as Young Martius, Jason O’Connell (Pride and Prejudice) as Menenius Agrippa, Emma Ramos as Valeria, Zuzanna Szadkowski (Gossip Girl) as Junius Brutus, and Sarin Monae West (Richard II) as Titus Lartius. The rest of the cast will be announced at a later date.

Tata’s production highlights the play’s resonance with the present through design elements that evoke modern warfare.

The creative team includes scenic designer Afsoon Pajoufar, costume designer Avery Reed, lighting designer Masha Tsimring, sound designer Brandon Bulls, composer David T. Little, projection designers Lisa Renkel and POSSIBLE, fight choreographer J. David Brimmer, movement director Dan Safer, voice director Andrew Wade, properties supervisor Sean Frank, and production dramaturg Jonathan Kalb.