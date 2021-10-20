Ari'el Stachel Departs Public Theater Production of The Visitor

Tony winner Ari'el Stachel has departed the Public Theater's world premiere production of the musical The Visitor, which began previews earlier this week after being shut down in rehearsals in March 2020.

In a statement, the Public described Stachel's departure from the show and his role as a "mutual decision." They continued, "We are grateful for his artistry and participation over the past six years. We wish Ari well in his future endeavors." Stachel never performed the show; ensemble member Ahmad Maksoud has played Tarek since the first preview. The Public did not specify if Maksoud would continue in the role.

Based on the 2007 film by Thomas McCarthy, The Visitor tells the story of a widowed college professor who becomes involved in the struggle to keep two immigrants from being deported. It features a score by Tom Kitt and Brian Yorkey, and a book by Yorkey and Kwame Kwei-Armah. Daniel Sullivan directs. Choreography is by Lorin Latarro.

The complete cast of The Visitor also includes Jacqueline Antaramian (Mouna), Robert Ariza (Ensemble), Anthony Chan (Ensemble), Alysha Deslorieux (Zainab), Delius Doherty (Ensemble), C.K. Edwards (Ensemble), Will Erat (Ensemble), Brandon Espinoza (Ensemble), Sean Ewing (Swing), Crystal Joy (Swing), Marla Louissaint (Ensemble), Sahar Milani (Swing), Dimitri Joseph Moïse (Ensemble), Takafumi Nikaido (Ensemble/Drummer), David Hyde Pierce (Walter), Paul Pontrelli (Ensemble), Aand Katie Terza (Ensemble).

The Visitor features scenic design by David Zinn; costume design by Toni-Leslie James; lighting design by Japhy Weideman; sound design by Jessica Paz and Sun Hee Kil; video design by David Bengali and Hana S. Kim; hair, wigs, and make-up design by Matthew Armentrout; prop management by Claire M. Kavanah; fight direction by Thomas Schall; orchestrations by Jamshied Sharifi; music direction by Rick Edinger; and music contracting by Tomoko Akaboshi.