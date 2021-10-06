Public Theater Announces Complete Casting for The Visitor, Performances Delayed a Week

The Public Theater has announced the complete cast of its forthcoming world premiere musical, The Visitor, which is set to begin previews October 14 ahead of an official opening November 4. This is a week later than the previously announced start of the run; however, performances have been added so that the production now runs through November 28.

Based on the 2007 film by Thomas McCarthy, The Visitor tells the story of a widowed college professor who becomes involved in the struggle to keep two immigrants from being deported.

According to a press release, "Over the past 18 months, conversations and commitments around equity and anti-racism have deepened across The Public and the theater industry. The Visitor brings up important questions about race, representation, and identity, and the company and creative team have taken time to listen to each other and discuss, to respond to these issues, and to continue to develop The Visitor with changes that reflect how our broader culture has grown. To allow for extra time to do this work thoughtfully, the first preview of The Visitor will now be on Thursday, October 14, instead of the previously announced Thursday, October 7."

The complete cast of The Visitor features Jacqueline Antaramian (Mouna), Robert Ariza (Ensemble), Anthony Chan (Ensemble), Alysha Deslorieux (Zainab), Delius Doherty (Ensemble), C.K. Edwards (Ensemble), Will Erat (Ensemble), Brandon Espinoza (Ensemble), Sean Ewing (Swing), Crystal Joy (Swing), Marla Louissaint (Ensemble), Ahmad Maksoud (Ensemble), Sahar Milani (Swing), Dimitri Joseph Moïse (Ensemble), Takafumi Nikaido (Ensemble/Drummer), David Hyde Pierce (Walter), Paul Pontrelli (Ensemble), Ari'el Stachel (Tarek), and Katie Terza (Ensemble).

The world-premiere musical features a score by Tom Kitt and Brian Yorkey (Next To Normal), and a book by Yorkey and Kwame Kwei-Armah (Elmina's Kitchen). Daniel Sullivan directs. Choreography is by Lorin Latarro.

The Visitor features scenic design by David Zinn; costume design by Toni-Leslie James; lighting design by Japhy Weideman; sound design by Jessica Paz and Sun Hee Kil; video design by David Bengali and Hana S. Kim; hair, wigs, and make-up design by Matthew Armentrout; prop management by Claire M. Kavanah; fight direction by Thomas Schall; orchestrations by Jamshied Sharifi; music direction by Rick Edinger; and music contracting by Tomoko Akaboshi.