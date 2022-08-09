Terrence Mann, Gaby Diaz, and More Cast in World Premiere Musical Only Gold

Complete casting has been announced for the world premiere of Only Gold, which will begin previews at MCC Theater on October 5 ahead of an official opening night on November 7. Tickets are on sale through November 27.

With a score by Kate Nash (Glow) and a book by Andy Andy Blankenbuehler (Hamilton) and Ted Malawer (Everything Beautiful Happens at Night), Only Gold is set in a mythical Paris around the disruptive arrival of a royal family.

Composer Kate Nash stars alongside Emmy Award and three-time Tony Award nominee Terrence Mann (Pippin), Tony Award nominee Karine Plantadit (Come Fly Away), Gaby Diaz (West Side Story), Hannah Cruz (Suffs), Ryan Steele (Carousel), and Ryan VanDenBoom (MJ).

The cast of 26 also features Haley Fish, Jennifer Florentino, Jacob Guzman, Tyler Hanes, Thayne Jasperson, Reed Luplau, Morgan Marcell, Ximone Rose, Ida Saki, Ahmad Simmons, DeAnne Stewart, Voltaire Wade-Greene, and Katie Webber. Swings and understudies for the production will include Jacob Burns, Phil Colgan, Bradley Dean, Victoria Fiore, Samantha Pollino, and Eleri Ward.

Blankenbuehler choreographs and directs a creative team that includes scenic designer David Korins, costume designer Anita Yavich, lighting designer Jeff Croiter, sound designer Nevin Steinberg, hair & wig designer by Tom Watson, and prop supervisor Samantha Shoffner.

Arrangements and orchestrations are by Cian McCarthy, vocal arrangements are by Tom Kitt, additional arrangements and orchestrations are by Alex Lacamoire, and music supervision is by Meg Zervoulis (The Prom). Music direction is by Cynthia Meng and music coordination is by Michael Aarons. Pat Sosnow is the production stage manager and Matthew Henao is the assistant stage manager.