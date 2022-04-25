Shakespeare in the Park Richard III, Starring Danai Gurira, Announces Cast

The Public Theater has announced complete casting for its free Shakespeare in the Park production of Richard III, which will kick off its 60th anniversary season at the Delacorte Theater. Tony Award nominee Robert O'Hara directs.

In addition to the previously announced Danai Gurira, who will play Richard III, the cast will include Maleni Chaitoo (Ensemble), Wyatt Cirbus (Prince of Wales), Sanjit De Silva (Buckingham), Sam Duncan (Duke of York), Thaddeus Fitzpatrick (Ensemble), Skyler Gallun (Ensemble), Sarah Nina Hayon (Ensemble), Monique Holt (Duchess of York), Matthew Jeffers (Ensemble), Matt Monaco (Ensemble), Gregg Mozgala (King Edward IV/Richmond), Paul Niebanck (George), Xavier Pacheco (Ensemble), Marcus Rae Perez (Ensemble), Grace Porter (Ensemble), Michael Potts (Lord Stanley), Ariel Shafir (Lord Hastings), Heather Alicia Simms (Queen Elizabeth), N'yomi Stewart (Ensemble), Ali Stroker (Anne), Sharon Washington (Queen Margaret), and Daniel J. Watts (Catesby Ratcliffe).

Richard III will feature scenic design by Myung Hee Cho, costume design by Dede Ayite, lighting design by Alex Jainchill, sound design and composition by Elisheba Ittoop, hair and wig design by Mia Neal, fight direction by Teniece Divya Johnson and Jeremy Sample, intimacy direction by Teniece Divya Johnson, and movement direction by Byron Easley. Bryan Bauer will serve as production stage manager, and Heather Englander will serve as stage manager.

Performances will begin on Friday, June 17, and run through Sunday, July 17, with an official press opening on Thursday, June 30.

Free tickets will be distributed in a variety ways across all five boroughs, including the in-person line at the Delacorte Theater, the in-person lottery at the Public Theater, and borough distribution sites. Additionally, a free virtual ticket lottery will be available.