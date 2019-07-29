Mfoniso Udofia's Runboyrun & In Old Age Announce Casting

New York Theatre Workshop has announced the full cast and creative team for Mfoniso Udofia's Runboyrun & In Old Age, two new chapters of Udofia's nine-part saga, The Ufot Cycle, to be presented together as one evening of theater. Previews will begin on September 4 ahead of a September 23 opening, with a limited run scheduled through October 13.

Directed by Loretta Greco, the cast for Runboyrun will feature Karl Green (Eve's Song) as Boy, Chiké Johnson (A Time to Kill) as Disciple Ufot, Patrice Johnson (Mies Julie) as Abasiama Ufot, Adrianna K. Mitchell (Romeo and Juliet) as Sister, Adesola Osakalumi (Fela!) as Ben Gun, and Zenzi Williams (Lockdown) as Mother.

Directed by Awoye Timpo, the cast for In Old Age includes Ron Canada (Network) as Azell Abernathy and Patrice Johnson as Abasiama.

Runboyrun and In Old Age will feature scenic design by Andrew Boyce, costume design by Karen Perry, lighting design by Oona Curley, sound design by David Van Tieghem, and hair and wig design by J. Jared Janas. Jerome Butler will serve as dialect coach, Katherine Kovner will serve as dramaturg, with Caroline Englander serving as stage manager.

The plays are described as follows: "Set in the family's present-day Worcester home and 1968 Nigeria, Runboyrun and In Old Age pose questions about how to move forward when the past inhabits your very foundation. In Runboyrun, Disciple and Abasiama Ufot have been living the same day over and over again for decades until the dam breaks and time rushes forward while also reeling backwards. They must uncover years of memories and cross great distances to find each other and unearth the roots of their marriage. In Old Age follows Abasiama far into the future as she learns the true nature of love just as life takes a new turn.