Romeo & Bernadette Delays Return Engagement

Romeo & Bernadette: A Musical Tale of Verona and Brooklyn, which was set to open off-Broadway at Theater 555 this February, has postponed what was intended to be its pre-Broadway engagement. Previews were set to begin on Tuesday, February 1, 2022, with an official opening on Monday, February 14, 2022.

"Hard to believe but we must postpone Romeo and Bernadette for the second time," said producer Eric Krebs in a statement. "Well, Romeo waited 400 years to arrive to Brooklyn in pursuit of his Juliet, now transformed to Bernadette. I guess we will just have to wait another couple of months. My heart goes out to the entire company who have been so supportive and committed to this wonderfully joyous musical. We will just have to share our bliss at a later date."

Romeo & Bernadette: A Musical Tale of Verona and Brooklyn is described as follows: "Romeo—yes, THAT Romeo — finds himself in 1960 Brooklyn, chasing a girl he believes is his beloved Juliet. But no, it's Bernadette, the beautiful, foul-mouthed daughter of a crime family in this wild spoof of Shakespeare's timeless tale." The musical features a book and lyrics by Mark Saltzman, music adapted from classic Italian melodies, and direction and choreography by Justin Ross Cohen.

Romeo & Bernadette was developed and presented by Amas Musical Theatre at A.R.T./NY Theatres in early 2020.