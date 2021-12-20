Public Theater Now Requires Negative Covid Test in Addition to Proof of Vaccination

In response to the recent surge in Covid-19 cases, the Public Theater has instituted new safety procedures, in effect through January 30, 2022. In addition to providing proof of vaccination, patrons attending performances or dining in The Library must also provide proof of a negative Covid-19 test.

As proof of a negative test, the Public Theater will accept a photo, paper copy, or email containing negative test results that clearly show the date and time of the test, as well as the attendee's full name. A PCR test must be taken within 72 hours of the performance start time, or a rapid antigen test must be taken the day of the performance. To find a testing location near you, click here.

These procedures will be in effect during the Public's 18th Annual Under the Radar Festival, running January 12-30, 2022. The festival returns to live performances after being online in 2021.