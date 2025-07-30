TheaterMania Logo white orange
Off-Broadway's Cherry Lane Theatre Will Reopen With Natalie Palamides's Weer

In Weer, Palamides plays both sides of a couple in a fight.

David Gordon

David Gordon

| Off-Broadway |

July 30, 2025

DSC09562 Enhanced NR 2 (1)
Natalie Palamides
(© Cherry Lane Theatre/A24)

Off-Broadway’s historic Cherry Lane Theatre, now owned by film distribution company A24, will officially reopen with a four-week engagement of Natalie Palamides‘s solo comedy Weer.

In Weer, Palamides plays both sides of a quarrelling couple — the man by one side of her body and the woman by the other — as the clock strikes midnight on New Year’s Eve 1999.

Weer comes to New York following sell-out runs in Edinburgh and at the Soho Theatre in London.

In addition to starring, Palamides also wrote and directed the piece, which will play a four-week engagement at the Cherry Lane beginning September 28.

