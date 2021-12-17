This Weekend's Covid Cancellations: Hamilton, Mrs. Doubtfire, Moulin Rouge!, Christmas Spectacular

The producers of Moulin Rouge! The Musical have canceled this evening's performance (Friday, December 17 at 8pm) due to the detection of a positive Covid test result in the company. This is following a dramatic last-minute cancellation of last night's performance, in which the already-seated audience was asked to leave the Al Hirschfeld Theatre. The show is expected to resume performances on Saturday, December 18, at 2pm.

Additionally, today's four performances of The Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes have been canceled due to breakthrough Covid cases in the production. Those times were 11am, 2pm, 5pm, and 8pm. No announcement has been made regarding future shows. Ticket-holders can get the latest updates about the Christmas Spectacular here.

As previously reported, Hamilton will be dark tonight. A return to performances on Saturday has not been announced, but the two performances scheduled for that day have also not been officially canceled. Ticket-holders should monitor Hamilton's Twitter feed for the latest updates.

Mrs. Doubtfire, which went dark on Sunday, December 12, has announced a planned return to performances on Tuesday, December 21.

Jagged Little Pill, Tina, and MJ all canceled their Thursday evening performances, but all are presently scheduled to resume performances tonight (Friday, December 17 ).

Off-Broadway comedy The Alchemist will be dark tonight (Friday, December 17). Last night's performance was also canceled. Performances are scheduled to resume Saturday, December 18 at 2pm. This is the final weekend of the run.

Keep checking back for future updates. We will post them here as they come in.