Hamilton, MJ, Doubtfire, and More Cancel Performances Due to Positive Covid Cases

Hamilton, MJ, and more are the latest shows to cancel upcoming performances due to positive Covid tests within their fully vaccinated companies.

Hamilton will be dark through Friday, December 17, after initially canceling the evening performance on Wednesday, December 15. Tina is also hoping to resume on Friday; shows have been canceled since December 15. Today's Thursday, December 16, matinee of MJ has also been canceled, though the evening performance is expected to go on.

In addition, Mrs. Doubtfire is now hoping to resume performances on Tuesday, December 21, after first going dark on December 12. The tour of Ain't Too Proud has also been placed on hiatus; it will now begin performances at the Kennedy Center on December 28.

Other productions that have canceled performances this week include Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Ain't Too Proud, Freestyle Love Supreme, and Little Shop of Horrors, though they have all since resumed their runs.