Plays by Aleshea Harris, Sanaz Toossi, and More Set for Playwrights Horizons

Playwrights Horizons has announced its 50th anniversary season, set to take place whenever it's safe for audiences to reconvene in person.

The list includes Dave Harris's Tambo & Bones, directed by Taylor Reynolds and presented with Center Theatre Group; Sylvia Khoury's Selling Kabul, directed by Tyne Rafaeli and presented in association with Williamstown Theatre Festival; Aleshea Harris's What to Send Up When It Goes Down, directed by Whitney White and presented with the Movement Theatre Company; and Sanaz Toossi's Wish You Were Here, directed by GT Upchurch and presented with Williamstown Theatre Festival.

Selling Kabul and What to Send Up When It Goes Down were scheduled to run in 2020. The previously planned 2020 production of Jeremy O. Harris's A Boy's Company Presents: "Tell Me If I'm Hurting You", directed by Dustin Wills and choreographed by Jack Ferver, will be delayed until the 2021-22 season.

Additionally, playwrights Eboni Booth, Agnes Borinsky, Frances Ya-Chu Cowhig, the Debate Society, Sarah Gancher, David Greenspan, Miranda Rose Hall, Dave Harris, Julia Izumi, Kit Yan, and Melissa Li will contribute audio dramas for the theater's Soundstage podcast series, while César Alvarez, Bleu Beckford-Burrell, John J. Caswell Jr., Mia Chung, and Anne Washburn have been commissioned for new stage plays.

Playwrights Horizons will launch two new initiatives, a digital magazine called Almanac and the Lighthouse Series, which "repurposes the time between productions to support artists across disciplines, rather than renting it to outside projects." The latter will include collaborations with Raja Feather Kelly's The Feath3r Theory, the podcast play company the Parsnip Ship, and a lecture series curated by Branden Jacobs-Jenkins.