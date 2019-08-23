See Photos of Theater Mitu's House or How to Lose an Orchard in 90 Minutes or Less

Theater Mitu has released photos of its newest production, House or How to Lose an Orchard in 90 Minutes or Less. which begins performances at MITU580 in Gowanus, Brooklyn, tonight for a limited run through Sunday, September 8. Check out some of the photos below.

Ada Westfall and Scott Spahr star in Theater Mitu's House or How to Lose an Orchard in 90 Minutes or Less.

(© Theater Mitu)

House is described as follows: "Houses hold histories, memories, and secrets — whether small or large, whether rented or owned — our homes are a vital part of who we are. In a moment of mass migration and displacement, Theater Mitu upends Anton Chekhov's 1903 text The Cherry Orchard to explore how families across the globe must again and again find ways to redefine the idea of home. Interjecting Nobuhiko Obayashi's 1977 cult horror film House, text from company-conducted interviews, and live music, this technology driven work creates a detailed portrait of what we value, what haunts us, and what gives us the courage to move forward."

Kayla Asbell and Isabella Uzcátegui star in House or How to Lose an Orchard in 90 Minutes or Less.

(© Theater Mitu)

The piece is created and performed by Kayla Asbell, Denis Butkus, Aysan Celik, Alex Hawthorn, Justin Nestor, Scott Spahr, Corey Sullivan, Ada Westfall, and Isabella Uzcátegui. Rubén Polendo directs.