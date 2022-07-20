First Look: Rob McClure Stars as Seymour in Little Shop of Horrors

Brand-new production photos have been released of Tony nominee Rob McClure as Seymour in the off-Broadway revival of Little Shop of Horrors. Take a look at the new images below.

Khalifa White, Rob McClure, Khadija Sankoh, and Cristina Raé share the stage in Little Shop of Horrors.

(© Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade)

McClure (Mrs. Doubtfire, Beetlejuice) stepped into the role on July 12, and stars alongside Emmy Award winner Tammy Blanchard (Life With Judy Garland, Gypsy) as Audrey, and two-time Tony Award winner Christian Borle (Something Rotten!, Peter and the Starcatcher) as Orin Scrivello, D.D.S.

Rob McClure takes on the role of Seymour in the off-Broadway revival of Little Shop of Horrors.

(© Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade)

Completing the current cast are Aaron Arnell Harrington as the Voice of Audrey II, Stuart Zagnit as Mushnik, Khalifa White as Ronnette, Cristina Raé as Crystal, and Khadija Sankoh as Chiffon. The ensemble additionally includes Teddy Yudain, Weston Long, Michael Iannucci, Josh Daniel, Camryn Hampton, and Chelsea Turbin.

Christian Borle (Orin Scrivello, D.D.S.) joins McClure onstage at the Westside Theatre.

(© Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade)

Little Shop of Horrors features a book and lyrics by Grammy and Academy Award winner Howard Ashman, and music by Tony and Academy Award winner Alan Menken. The current revival, which opened at the Westside Theatre in 2019, is directed by Tony Award winner Michael Mayer.