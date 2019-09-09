Watch a Montage of Scenes From Hercules at the Delacorte Theater

Hercules recently enjoyed a run at the Delacorte Theater in Central Park, closing out New York City's summer with a Public Works presentation of the popular Disney musical. If you weren't able to nab a ticket to one of the free performances, take a look at the montage below, featuring Hercules himself, Jelani Alladin, along with Krysta Rodriguez (Meg), James Monroe Iglehart (Phil), and Roger Bart (Hades).

With music by Alan Menken, lyrics by David Zippel, a book by Kristoffer Diaz, and direction by Lear deBessonet, Hercules featured choreography by Chase Brock, scenic design by Dane Laffrey, costume design by Andrea Hood, lighting design by Tyler Micoleau, sound design by Kai Harada and Jessica Paz, wigs, hair, and makeup design by Cookie Jordan, puppet design by James Ortiz, music supervision and arrangements by Michael Kosarin, orchestrations by Danny Troob and Joseph Joubert, dance arrangements by Mark Hummel, and synthesizer programming by Randy Cohen.