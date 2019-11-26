Max Crumm Included in the Final Round of Casting for Emojiland: The Musical

Emojiland: The Musical, set to run off-Broadway at the Duke on 42nd Street from January 9, 2020-March 8, 2020), has announced its final round of casting.

Filling out the company will be Max Crumm (Grease) as the Man In Business Suit Levitating emoji, Jacob Dickey (Aladdin) as Smiling Face with Sunglasses (a.k.a. "Sunny"), Dwelvan David (Finding Neverland tour) as Guardsman, Heather Makalani (Aladdin) as Kissy Face, Tanisha Moore (Charlie and the Chocolate Factory tour) as Woman Dancing, and Jordan Fife Hunt (A Chorus Line tour) as Man Dancing.

They join the previously announced George Abud (The Band's Visit) as Nerd Face, Emojiland cowriter Laura Schein as Smiling Face with Smiling Eyes (a.k.a. "Smize"), Emmy winner Felicia Boswell (NBC's Jesus Christ Superstar LIVE) as Police Officer, Natalie Weiss (Everyday Rapture) as Construction Worker, Ann Harada (Avenue Q) as Pile of Poo, Lesli Margherita (Matilda) as Princess, Josh Lamon (The Prom) as Prince, and Tony nominee Lucas Steele (Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812) as Skull.

Directed by Thomas Caruso with choreography by Kenny Ingram, Emojiland features a book, music, and lyrics by Keith Harrison and Schein. The show is described as follows: "Emojiland is an electric ensemble piece about a diverse community of archetypes who take one another at face value: a smiling face dealing with depression; a princess who doesn't want a prince; a skull dying for deletion; a nerd face too smart for his own good; a face with sunglasses who can't see past his own reflection; and a police officer and construction worker who just want to work together. When a software update threatens to destroy life as they know it, Emojiland faces the most fundamental questions a society — and a heart — can face: Who are we? And who matters?"