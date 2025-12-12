Reanne Acasio, Joshua Dela Cruz, and Chris Renfro to Lead Here Lies Love in Los Angeles

Reanne Acasio (Hamilton), Joshua Dela Cruz (Blues Clues and You), and Chris Renfro (Oh, Mary!) will star in a new production of David Byrne and Fatboy Slim’s Here Lies Love, running at the Mark Taper Forum February 11-March 22.

Directed by Snehal Desai with choreography by William Carlos Angulo, the cast is made up of Acasio as Imelda Marcos, Dela Cruz as Ninoy Aquino, Renfro as Ferdinand Marcos, Carol Angeli as Estrella, Aura Mayari as Punong-Abala/Host, and Joan Almedilla as Aurora.

The ensemble includes Steven-Adam Agdeppa, Kayla Amistad, Kelvin Co, Joanne Javien Coudriet, Audrey Lyn Crabaño, JeffLorenz Garrido, Sarah Kay, Garrick Goce Macatangay, Danielle Louise Mendoza, Justine Rafael, and Ryan Salazar. The swings are Zandi De Jesus, Johnisa Almariya Breault, and Hayden Rivas.