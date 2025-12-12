Reanne Acasio, Joshua Dela Cruz, and Chris Renfro to Lead Here Lies Love in Los Angeles

David Byrne and Fatboy Slim’s dance musical receives a new production at Center Theatre Group.
Reanne Acasio (Hamilton), Joshua Dela Cruz (Blues Clues and You), and Chris Renfro (Oh, Mary!) will star in a new production of David Byrne and Fatboy Slim’s Here Lies Love, running at the Mark Taper Forum February 11-March 22.
Directed by Snehal Desai with choreography by William Carlos Angulo, the cast is made up of Acasio as Imelda Marcos, Dela Cruz as Ninoy Aquino, Renfro as Ferdinand Marcos, Carol Angeli as Estrella, Aura Mayari as Punong-Abala/Host, and Joan Almedilla as Aurora.
The ensemble includes Steven-Adam Agdeppa, Kayla Amistad, Kelvin Co, Joanne Javien Coudriet, Audrey Lyn Crabaño, JeffLorenz Garrido, Sarah Kay, Garrick Goce Macatangay, Danielle Louise Mendoza, Justine Rafael, and Ryan Salazar. The swings are Zandi De Jesus, Johnisa Almariya Breault, and Hayden Rivas.
The creative team includes Joe Cruz and Jennifer Lin (Co-Music Directors), Arnel Sancianco (Scenic Designer), Jaymee Ngernwichit (Costume Designer), Marcella Barbeau (Lighting Designer), Brian Hsieh (Sound Designer), Yee Eun Nam (Projection Designer), and Kaleena Jordan (Hair, Wig, and Make-Up Designer).
Here Lies Love is a dance musical about former First Lady of the Philippines Imelda Marcos, and the Marcos family’s rise to power and subsequent fall at the hands of the Philippine People Power Revolution.
The live film capture of the 2023 Broadway revival starring Daniel Radcliffe, Jonathan Groff, and Lindsay Mendez hits theaters December 5.