New York Philharmonic to Play First-Ever Concert at Radio City Music Hall

The concert will also be the first to use the venue’s new Sphere Immersive Sound system.

The New York Philharmonic, conducted by Gustavo Dudamel, will play its first-ever concert at Radio City Music Hall on Saturday, January 25 at 7pm.

Featuring more than 80-members, the New York Philharmonic will become one of the largest orchestras to ever perform at Radio City, and this will be the first concert to utilize the venue’s new Sphere Immersive Sound system.

Sphere Immersive Sound, developed for Sphere in Las Vegas, uses technology designed to create controlled, consistent, and crystal-clear audio for audiences in all parts of the theater.

The sound system incorporates 3D Differential Beamforming Technology, allowing artists and their teams to digitally sculpt the sound in the venue, and Intelligent Audio System Synthesis, ensuring consistent volume and clarity, even in traditionally hard-to-reach areas.