TheaterMania Logo white orange
Music News

New York Philharmonic to Play First-Ever Concert at Radio City Music Hall

The concert will also be the first to use the venue’s new Sphere Immersive Sound system.

David Gordon

David Gordon

| New York City |

December 12, 2025

Week26 2511. Credit Brandon Patoc
Gustavo Dudamel and the orchestra
(© Brandon Patoc)

The New York Philharmonic, conducted by Gustavo Dudamel, will play its first-ever concert at Radio City Music Hall on Saturday, January 25 at 7pm.

Featuring more than 80-members, the New York Philharmonic will become one of the largest orchestras to ever perform at Radio City, and this will be the first concert to utilize the venue’s new Sphere Immersive Sound system.

Sphere Immersive Sound, developed for Sphere in Las Vegas, uses technology designed to create controlled, consistent, and crystal-clear audio for audiences in all parts of the theater.

The sound system incorporates 3D Differential Beamforming Technology, allowing artists and their teams to digitally sculpt the sound in the venue, and Intelligent Audio System Synthesis, ensuring consistent volume and clarity, even in traditionally hard-to-reach areas.

Tagged in this Story

Latest Reviews

See all

Theater News & discounts

Get the best deals and latest updates on theater and shows by signing up for TheaterMania's newsletter today!

Latest Videos

SONY MWMI 07 DigitalPoster 1934x2866

Watch the Trailer for Merrily We Roll Along

The live film capture of the 2023 Broadway revival starring Daniel Radcliffe, Jonathan Groff, and Lindsay Mendez hits theaters December 5.